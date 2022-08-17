A Black woman in Florida was arrested after she made a total of 12,512 phone calls to police precincts over the course of this year, FOX News reports.

According to reports, Carla Jefferson’s calls throughout 2022 has accounted for 10 percent of the incoming phone traffic to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The 51-year-old allegedly “harrases, belittles, swears at, argues with” anyone on the receiving end of her calls to the non-emergency lines at both the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the aforementioned St. Petersburg facility.

In July, Jefferson reportedly called the precinct a total of 512 times within a 24-hour span. Per the affidavit, the calls were “vulgar, threatening, or obscene.” Officials say that due to Jefferson’s excessive calls, the lines were held up for people who were in need of real assistance.

“They’re talking to people who are scared, who are on the worst day of their life because they need police,” said spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez. “And on top of that, they have to deal with somebody who’s just calling to harass them.”

Jefferson was charged with three misdemeanors for the misuse of the 911 system and for conducting calls that were a form of harassment. “She doesn’t call to ask for any police services,” Fernandez continued. “She calls to harass, to cuss and just degrade the call takers. We’re kind of at a situation now where her calls are interfering with our ability to respond to regular residents who need police response.”

Upon receiving the affidavit, Jefferson reportedly called the precinct, insisting that officers come to arrest her because she “loves playing this game.” However, the court documents reveal that she refused to answer the door once officers arrived.

While Jefferson is currently out on bond, she has previously received a notice informing her that her actions will result in prosecution.