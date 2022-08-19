Dwyane Wade has reportedly filed court papers to request an official name change for his 15-year-old transgender daughter Zaya Wade, Spectrum News reports.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Zaya has become a pivotal figure for trans youth and her parents have supported her every step of the way. Dwyane has been vocal about Zaya’s transition, noting that he is “afraid every moment she leaves our house.”

“As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves our house,” said the former NBA superstar during an appearance at the TIME 100 Summit in NYC. “And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.”

According to court documents, the request is for the legal change of the 15-year-old’s name from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. In 2020, Wade confirmed that his daughter began to use she/her pronouns while on “The Ellen Show.” “We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self,” he said at the time.

For Zaya, it has always been about living life to the fullest. “I think that really includes knowing who you are truly and being able to show other people who you are,” she said during an interview at the 2020 Truth Awards. “And that’s what it’s all about.”

The legal step to officially change Zaya’s name is yet another way that Dwyane has shown continuous support for his daughter throughout her transition. Per the documents, the 40-year-old says the change is “to conform with gender identity.” He also noted that he “has full authority” to decide on behalf of the “petitioning minor.”