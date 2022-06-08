Zaya Wade remains true to who she is, even in the face of adversity. However, when it comes to the ways of the world, Dwyane Wade admits that he still fears for his daughter’s safety.

As more states continue to implement anti-transgender sports laws, the former NBA superstar’s fear heightens.

“As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves our house,” Wade shared during an appearance at the TIME 100 Summit in NYC. “And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.”

Zaya has become a pivotal figure for trans youth and her parents have been by her side every step of the way. For the 14-year-old, it’s always been about experiencing life to the fullest.

“I think that really includes knowing who you are truly and being able to show other people who you are,” she expressed in a previous interview during the 2020 Truth Awards. “And that’s just what it’s all about.”

Despite living in her truth, Zaya is among many who still face societal ills and outdated ideology when it comes to gender identity. More recently, Louisiana joined the likes of Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and other state to pass a state bill that prevents trans women from competing in women’s sports.

As Wade took a moment to point out the fears associated with his daughter simply walking outside the comfort of their home, he also put lawmakers on blast for the most recent rules that single out the trans community.

“To me, it’s a joke,” he continued. “When you’re out there making rules and if you’re not experiencing this and you’re not living this and you’re just out there signing away and making laws, that’s not right. That’s a joke.”