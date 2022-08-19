Allan Rothstein is a Las Vegas landlord accused of demanding sexual acts in exchange for rent. The tenant, a struggling mother of five, was homeless and on the federal government’s Section 8 housing program when she inquired about the property. According to local ABC affiliate KTNV Las Vegas 13, Rothstein was not the homeowner, but a property manager and real estate broker who was hired by the homeowner who lived out of state.

Candy Torres sought to rent the Wedgebrook St. home in southeast Las Vegas in November 2018. Court records show the landlord requested Torres’ signature on a “Direct Consent for Sexual Intercourse and/or Fellatio or Cunnilingus” agreement he supposedly got from the internet. Rothstein claimed the woman was living in her car when she met him and he “felt bad for her situation.” He added, “She had a terrible credit score” but he thought it could work “if Section 8 was going to guarantee most of the rent.”

The landlord argued that Torres said “she would do ‘anything’ to secure the lease” and he asked her to sign the documents for protection. Sources say the agreement called for on-demand blow jobs for five years and forbade her from dating men who were physically bigger or taller than Rothstein. He also said the men she dated could not own guns. KTNV reports that Torres never went through with any of the sexual acts requested in the landlord’s documents.

In April 2019, Torres sued Rothstein, claiming she only signed the agreement “under protest” due to her desperate circumstances. Excerpts of court documents obtained by Jezebel show the landlord’s agreement stated Torres could not be “under the influence of an incapacitating intoxicant” such as “aphrodisiacs … including but not limited to, alcohol, drugs, oysters … truffles, sea cucumber, strawberries, lobster, dark chocolate” or “cocaine.” On May 12, the Nevada Real Estate Division revoked Rothstein’s broker and property management licenses. He was also fined over $94,000. On Aug. 15, KTNV said the trial was paused after Rothstein received death threats. It is expected to resume Oct. 3.