As previously reported by REVOLT, 37-year-old travel nurse Nicole L. Linton is in custody for a devastating car crash that claimed the lives of six and injured eight others on Aug. 4. She has since been charged with six counts of murder as well as five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter.

Yesterday (Aug. 8), Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón gave updates on the woman’s case. Although previous reports state the woman was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the fatal collision, Gascón has denied those accusations. Following Linton’s crash in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles, a woman claiming to be the suspect’s friend spoke to a local news station and said Linton had been drinking and had an argument with her boyfriend before the accident.

District attorney says there is no evidence of any alcohol use by the driver who killed a pregnant woman, a baby & 3 others in a fiery crash in Windsor Hills Investigators found she has a history of dangerous crashes, was involved in 13 prior crashes https://t.co/qq22V1l47E — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 9, 2022

Gascón announced there is no evidence to support those claims. “I know that some of you spoke to a woman that alleged they [had] been drinking together. The CHP is working to identify this person, but we don’t have any further information,” he explained. Investigators for the California Highway Patrol shared that Linton has a history of dangerous car accidents, including at least 13 prior crashes. Her attorney Halim Dhanidina asked the court to set her arraignment for October so he could review her out-of-state history of “documented profound mental health issues.”

Before denying the motion and set her bail at $9 million, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Natalie Stone said Linton “should have been aware of her limitations.” The 37-year-old appeared in court in a wheelchair with visible injuries. In order for Linton to receive a second-degree murder conviction, prosecutors must prove the woman knew the act of driving at a high speed on city streets was dangerous to human life and acted with implied malice. If convicted, she faces life in prison. Officials believe her driving record will help build that case against her, according to the LA Times. Linton’s next hearing is set for Aug. 15.