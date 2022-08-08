The 37-year-old nurse responsible for the fatal LA crash that took place in the Windsor Hills section of Los Angeles has been transferred from the hospital into police custody, KTLA reports.

According to authorities, Nicole Linton was working in LA as a travel nurse out of Texas. She has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after driving her vehicle through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues, ultimately killing six passengers on Thursday (Aug. 4).

Victims included 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son, Alonzo Quintero, as well as her boyfriend Reynold Lester. Ryan was eight and a half months pregnant and anticipating the arrival of another baby boy.

At the time of the crash, the family was reportedly on their way to a prenatal checkup.

“I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” said Ryan’s younger sister, Sha’seana Kerr. “She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Per reports, Linton’s vehicle was going at least 80 mph at the time of the crash.

During her time in the West Coast city, Linton is said to have been working at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.

“Everyone at Kaiser Permanente is deeply saddened by Thursday’s horrific crash,” read a statement from the medical center. “It’s impossible to imagine the pain those involved are experiencing. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. At this time, we are not able to comment on what has been reported as a criminal investigation.”

The California Highway Patrol reports that up to eight vehicles were involved in the fatal collision. Another victim in the tragic event has been confirmed as 66-year-old Craig Pitchford who was potentially a pedestrian at the time of the accident.

It is believed that Linton was intoxicated during the time of the fatal crash. She is being held on $9 million bail.