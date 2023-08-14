On Sunday (Aug. 13), Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage at the Outside Lands Music Festival at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. At some point during her set, the Houston talent thanked her many supporters in the crowd. “[If you] f**k with me, fight with me, or fight for me, I really appreciate y’all,” she stated. “‘Cause today, I just wanna say, f*** all my haters! None of that s*** you was doing or saying broke me. None of that s**t you was doing or saying to the hotties broke them.”

Megan’s comments come days after Tory Lanez was given a 10-year prison sentence for shooting her in 2020, an act that the Canadian artist maintains his innocence on. “This week in court, I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved,” Lanez stated in an Instagram post. “That’s it. In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

A day prior to sentencing, Megan provided a statement to the court in absentia, which was read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. While she struggled over whether to appear, she ultimately decided that she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.”

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” it reportedly said. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same. He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim, and set out to destroy my character and my soul… For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.”