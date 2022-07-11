What’s up, everybody? It’s ya boy Legendary Lade, and I’m back with another review for “Kickin’ Facts.” This week, it’s all about the latest joint effort from the late, great Virgil Abloh and his frequent collaborator Nike: an AF1 Mid in White/Clear. AF1 Mids typically get a bad rap within the sneaker community but Virgil, who had the Midas touch, was the king of making the uncool desirable. And at this point, I could dedicate my whole column solely to his footwear output, which is a testament to how he was able to capture the sneaker zeitgeist — even after his untimely death.

First teased by Virgil on Instagram in late 2021, this pair is unlike any typical AF1 Mid. It draws inspiration from an earlier Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5 release, with multicolored track spikes visibly dressing the curved midsole and medial side in a protruding manner. The famous swoosh is also updated in a lightweight, almost translucent material that blends effortlessly into the tonal all-over color scheme. An extra set of lace units in gray, orange zip-tie, and Off-White branding with the Nike Beaverton, Oregon address in tow follow usual Virgil design codes.

Additional details that I like include a spirited, larger sneaker box made of orange bricks with a green interior featuring enlarged Off-White and Nike branding. The bricks encourage a note of whimsicalness and I’m a fan of unique sneaker boxes, so this was an incentive for me. On foot, they look and feel very distinctive so be prepared to turn heads. A green leather pair may drop sometime this year but for now, enjoy the latest iteration from this dynamic duo and happy 40th anniversary to the AF1, originally designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982.