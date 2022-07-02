Serena Williams is opening up about the one regret she has in working with late fashion icon Virgil Abloh. Williams is one of several celebrities reflecting on their experiences working with Abloh in a new 30-minute film for Vogue.

In it the tennis phenom recalled lacking the confidence to rock one of Abloh’s more dramatically glamorous designs during the 2019 French Open. “I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do,” said Williams. “He wanted me to wear this long skirt with the crazy train, and then a cape with a train, and then just walk out on the court.”

Williams is no stranger to adorning attention-grabbing outfits. But in this case, the tennis powerhouse was unable to see the vision Abloh had in mind. “And I’m thinking, ‘Virgil, I like fashion, and I like pushing the envelope, but this — I just don’t think I can do this,'” she added. “I just wasn’t brave enough to go out there in all the red clay, and just walk out in this train, of like, a Met Gala at the French Open.”