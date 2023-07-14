Today (July 14), King Combs unveiled his new body of work, C3. The release consists of four cuts with assists from Fabolous, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jeremih, Swae Lee, and Yung Miami. Cardiak, Hitmaka, and more handle the project’s overall production.

The opener, “Flyest In The City,” borrows from Total and The Notorious B.I.G.‘s classic collaboration “Can’t You See,” mixing a nostalgic vibe with lines about Combs’ exemplary lifestyle.

“I got a rich n**ga mindset, but still, I’m with a bad b**ch out the projects, and we been outside, n**gas talkin’ nonsense, they waitin’ on my downfall, got them upset, flyest n**gas in the city, really on that fly s**t, 500 on the Richie, cost more than my car, yeah, double pipes on the phone, baby, I’m exhausted, these n**gas think they on s**t, but they lost it…”

Via press release, King Combs explained the meaning behind the songs on C3, which serves as a precursor to a full-length LP. “I put a lot of work into this to show you different sides of me as an artist,” he said. “‘Flyest in the City’ is for you to wake up to and get fly. ‘Fatal Attraction’ is the anthem for summer nights on the Pacific Coast Highway leading into ‘Move,’ [which is] for you to go outside and turn up to. I’m hype to share this pack with the world and it’s an honor to continue the legacy of Bad Boy Entertainment.”

C3 follows 2019’s Cyncerely, C3, a nine-track effort with a wealth of assists from the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, AzChike, Tee Grizzley, 03 Greedo, and Smooky MarGielaa. Prior to that, he liberated the equally impressive mixtape 90’s Baby in 2018.

Press play on C3 and a matching visual for “Flyest In The City” below.