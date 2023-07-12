Last Saturday (July 8), REVOLT premiered a new episode of “Drink Champs” with Tony Yayo as N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s latest guest. At one point during the interview, the G-Unit rapper and EFN got into an intense debate about whether or not Ice Cube was a better storyteller than The Notorious B.I.G. “This is why I hate this industry s**t. So you telling me Ice Cube is a better storyteller than Biggie?” Yayo asked the host. “You f**king buggin’! You lost your f**king mind! Ice Cube is better than Biggie as a storyteller? … Biggie is the best lyricist ever!”

On Tuesday (July 11), DJ Whoo Kid shared a recent sit-down with Cube, who opened up about his BIG3 league, today’s fashion, and more. When asked about Yayo’s comments, the West Coast legend remained relatively neutral while standing firm on his documented talents.

“It’s subjective. You know everybody got they favorites,” Cube said. “I put my stories up against anybody and I have a bigger sample size. But at the end of the day, you know, everybody is going to have their different opinion. I love Biggie, I’m a fan of Biggie. I wrote records for Eazy and N.W.A.”

He continued by referring to his writing abilities beyond music. “And look, when we talking about storytelling, are we talking about rhyming? Because I write movies too, so I’m a hell of a storyteller. I can tell a damn story. So are we just talking about rap? ‘Cause that’s only a portion of what I do,” the “Steady Mobbin'” star stated. “To be in that conversation, I’m winning already, you know what I’m saying? It’s like the Jordan and Lebron and Kobe arguments that everybody have. If you’re just in that conversation, you know you did your thing.”

Check out Ice Cube‘s chat with DJ Whoo Kid — and, if you missed it, Yayo’s “Drink Champs” interview — below.