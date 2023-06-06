Photo: Robert Gauthier / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

As the NBA Finals continue until a team wins four games, many are looking toward next season and whether LeBron James will be in it.

After the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, LeBron revealed to post-game reporters that he plans to consider retirement during his offseason. “Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about,” he said.

Since the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted the future Hall of Famer straight from high school in 2003, LeBron has been a dominant force in the NBA. The 38-year-old athlete has won four NBA Finals, four league MVPs, and two Olympic gold medals. LeBron is also the league’s all-time scoring record holder after passing former Laker star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Jabbar had a few things to say when asked about LeBron potentially retiring. He informed the Los Angeles Times, “I think it’s up to him. [He] certainly doesn’t have to prove anything. And it’s just what he wants to do at this point.” He later added, “He’s done remarkable things. He deserves all the accolades, whatever it is, that he’s accomplished… As far as where his heart is and the things that he does, I’ve got nothing but admiration for him.”

While LeBron ponders his future as an NBA player, several fans share hope he will continue playing until his eldest son Bronny James is drafted. For years, LeBron has professed a desire to play alongside Bronny in the NBA. However, after the Lakers fell to the Nuggets, he shared a more relaxed perspective on the subject. “I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” the Akron native stated. “So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely okay with that.”

