Like father, like son. Bronny James will play in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Game just as his father, Lebron James, did 20 years ago. Yesterday (Jan. 24), after ESPN revealed the rosters, LeBron took it to Instagram to congratulate his oldest offspring.

“Congratulations, son!” King James wrote after discovering that his son will represent the All American West squad. “So damn proud of you! Continue to be you through it all no matter what!! You’re truly AMAZING!!!”

LeBron, who finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists and earned MVP honors in the 2003 game, also congratulated “all the other men and women” selected as McDonald’s All Americans. The all-star matchup is set to be played in Houston on March 28 at the Toyota Center.

Bronny, a 6-foot-2 senior guard at Sierra Canyon (CA) in Los Angeles, is ranked ESPN’s No. 28 high school player and the only uncommitted player chosen for the special event.

Last week, The Los Angeles Times reported the four-star recruit plans to make his decision as far as colleges after the season but has narrowed it down to three schools: Ohio State, Oregon and Southern California.

His father also commented on where his oldest son will play. On Jan 23., the four-time NBA Champion said in an interview with The Oregonian that “there’s a chance” Bronny will play at Oregon next season, and that he and the Ducks coach, Dana Altman, discussed the possibility last summer at the Nike campus.

Although Oregon hasn’t officially offered the No. 8 ESPN-ranked point guard a scholarship, LeBron hasn’t ruled out the opportunity. “Dana knows,” he said. “He knows the interest, and it’s mutual.”

Even if he doesn’t attend Oregon, his dad is confident that he can go to any college of his liking. In the interview, he also said, “I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to. All I have to do is pick up the phone… He’s good enough.”

LeBron is openly adamant about his desire to play in the NBA with his son. He told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on “NBA Today” that he “gotta be on the floor with Bronny,” who will be eligible for the NBA in 2024, when his dad turns 40.