Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff via GETTY
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.25.2023

Like father, like son. Bronny James will play in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Game just as his father, Lebron James, did 20 years ago. Yesterday (Jan. 24), after ESPN revealed the rosters, LeBron took it to Instagram to congratulate his oldest offspring.

“Congratulations, son!” King James wrote after discovering that his son will represent the All American West squad. “So damn proud of you! Continue to be you through it all no matter what!! You’re truly AMAZING!!!”

LeBron, who finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists and earned MVP honors in the 2003 game, also congratulated “all the other men and women” selected as McDonald’s All Americans. The all-star matchup is set to be played in Houston on March 28 at the Toyota Center.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Bronny, a 6-foot-2 senior guard at Sierra Canyon (CA) in Los Angeles, is ranked ESPN’s No. 28 high school player and the only uncommitted player chosen for the special event.

Last week, The Los Angeles Times reported the four-star recruit plans to make his decision as far as colleges after the season but has narrowed it down to three schools: Ohio State, Oregon and Southern California.

His father also commented on where his oldest son will play. On Jan 23., the four-time NBA Champion said in an interview with The Oregonian that “there’s a chance” Bronny will play at Oregon next season, and that he and the Ducks coach, Dana Altman, discussed the possibility last summer at the Nike campus.

Although Oregon hasn’t officially offered the No. 8 ESPN-ranked point guard a scholarship, LeBron hasn’t ruled out the opportunity. “Dana knows,” he said. “He knows the interest, and it’s mutual.”

Even if he doesn’t attend Oregon, his dad is confident that he can go to any college of his liking. In the interview, he also said, “I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to. All I have to do is pick up the phone… He’s good enough.” 

LeBron is openly adamant about his desire to play in the NBA with his son. He told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on “NBA Today” that he “gotta be on the floor with Bronny,” who will be eligible for the NBA in 2024, when his dad turns 40.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Bronny James
LeBron James
News
Sports

Trending
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Jay Bailey on equity, supporting Black entrepreneurs & RICE | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

This week on “The Blackprint,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels is joined by Jay Bailey of ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.09.2023
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
News

Dates for Drake and 21 Savage's rumored "It's All A Blur Tour" leak online

If there is any truth to the screenshots circulating online, then Drake and 21 Savage ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.22.2023
Caresha Please

9 most intriguing moments from Trina’s “Caresha Please” interview

Yung Miami dropped her latest episode of “Caresha Please” featuring Trina. Check out the best ...
By Vayda Sorel
  /  01.20.2023
View More