Twenty years ago, we witnessed two of the most iconic basketball players battle each other in an epic high school game, LeBron James vs. Carmelo Anthony. Yesterday (Dec. 12), we watched their offspring face off against each other on national television for the first time in their careers.

In 2002, LeBron led his team St. Vincent-St. Mary to a 65-45 victory over Carmelo’s Oak Hill Academy squad. And like father like son, last night, Bronny James and his 25th-ranked Sierra Canyon team defeated Carmelo’s son, Kiyan Anthony, and his 22nd-ranked team, Christ the King, 62-51.

Bronny, a 6-foot-3 senior point guard, ended the game with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, including being on the finishing end of a high-flying alley-oop jam. Meanwhile, Kiyan, a 6-foot-4 sophomore shooting guard, finished with eight points, including making two wing 3-pointers.

Both LeBron and Carmelo were present for the game. At halftime, the two NBA legends and former teammates for the Los Angeles Lakers embraced each other at midcourt with a long hug and slight conversation. Right now, LeBron is still currently playing for the Lakers, and Melo is a free agent and looking for a team to sign to.

Carmelo spoke about not currently being in the NBA and spending quality time with his son.

“I’m cool,” Carmelo said to ESPN reporter Malika Andrews. “I get to watch my son play, train him, be around him, go to his games. So these are the things that for a long time I haven’t had a chance to do. Now I can be that father and the man I need to be. So I’m cool, man. I would love to play, I love the game, and I’m still in the gym every single day. If the opportunity presents itself, it presents itself, but it’s not something I’m pressing about.”

LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, sat courtside watching their two sons, Bronny and Bryce, and Carmelo and La La Anthony sat together watching Kiyan. Scottie Pippen was also present to watch his son, Sierra Canyon’s 6-foot-2 junior guard, Justin Pippen.

The star-studded crowd also included Kim and Khloe Kardashian; radio host Big Boy; Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant; former “Basketball Wives” cast member Laura Govan; former NBA players Kenyon Martin, Nick Young and John Lucas III; and current Los Angeles Lakers Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

This is Bronny’s last year of high school and he hasn’t decided where he’ll play next year. The four-star recruit has the option of going to college, playing overseas or joining the G League for his future of basketball.

Kiyan still has two years left in high school but has already received an offer from his father’s alma mater, Syracuse.