Carmelo Anthony’s son is taking stuntin’ like his daddy to a whole different level!

On Sunday (Nov. 13), Kiyan Anthony, the son that NBA superstar Carmelo is raising alongside media personality and actress La La, received an offer from Syracuse University. Ironically enough, it is the same school that his father led to a national championship during the 2002-03 season.

Soon after the announcement, the teen took to Twitter to celebrate. “Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University,” said Kiyan along with the hashtag #GoOrange. His mother also relished in the excitement in a post shared to her Instagram Story. “Proudest mom on the planet,” said La La. “My hero Kiyan Anthony. Keep God first and the rest will follow.”

Check out Kiyan’s reaction to the news below.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

Currently, Kiyan attends Christ the King High School in New York where he leads the team as a 6-foot-5 wing, set to graduate in 2025. Previously, La La opened up about her son’s remarkable growth spurt. “My baby Kiyan Anthony is growing up so fast,” said the “Power” actress in an Instagram post. “He’s taller than me….faster than me… but I’ll still knock him out if I need to.”

Carmelo isn’t the only sports icon whose offspring is following in his footsteps. In fact, he, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were the top five picks during the 2003 NBA Draft. Now, their sons have all become basketball prospects.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Bronny James, LeBron’s oldest child, recently inked a deal with Nike. He is also ranked 34th in the 2023 class by ESPN and his mother, Savannah James, once opened up about Bronny’s desire to take his talents to the next level after graduation. “Bronny wants to have a college career,” she said in a past interview with Sports Illustrated. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”