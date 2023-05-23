Photo: Matthew Stockman / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

There is a chance the NBA may have seen the last of LeBron James on the court as a player after he recently made a shocking comment.

On Monday (May 22), LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers’ season ended after they fell 4-0 to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. After the game, the 38-year-old Akron native spoke with ESPN during the news conference. He concluded the interview by stating, “Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Afterward, the sports outlet asked LeBron to elaborate further on his statement. “When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?” the reporter asked. The USA gold medalist responded, “If I want to continue to play.” When asked if it meant next year, LeBron confirmed, “Yeah… I got to think about it.” He finished game four of the WCF series with 40 points, playing all but a few seconds.

During his playoff run, the four-time NBA Finals champion played with a right foot injury. He told reporters he will get an MRI to see how he has to proceed. Although LeBron has one year remaining on his contract with the Lakers, he has previously been adamant about playing with his son Bronny James before retiring. Even though he holds the league’s all-time scoring record, sharing the court with his son was his ultimate goal.

However, LeBron relaxed his expectations of the possible historical moment during the Lakers’ WCF series against the Golden State Warriors. “I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” he said. “So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely okay with that.”

Bronny recently announced he will play collegiate basketball at the University of Southern California, just miles from the Lakers’ stadium.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Brazilian soccer player vows to fight racism after reportedly facing "monkey" chants from Spanish fans

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Brittney Griner has a message for WNBA fans in her first 2023 home game: "I'm back"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Twitter calls Carmelo Anthony “one of the icons” as NBA star announces retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Lil Wayne reacts to Ja Morant debacle: "You expect him to be responsible?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Twitter gives Ja Morant a second chance after NBA star acknowledges fault in viral gun video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Halftime Report | Justin Gatlin fought for his redemption with grace, but it was far from easy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

NFL announces its first Black Friday game in the league's history and Twitter goes wild

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Angel Reese signs a NIL deal with 'Sports Illustrated' as she appears in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
LeBron James
NBA
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Brazilian soccer player vows to fight racism after reportedly facing "monkey" chants from Spanish fans

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Brittney Griner has a message for WNBA fans in her first 2023 home game: "I'm back"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Twitter calls Carmelo Anthony “one of the icons” as NBA star announces retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Lil Wayne reacts to Ja Morant debacle: "You expect him to be responsible?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Twitter gives Ja Morant a second chance after NBA star acknowledges fault in viral gun video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Halftime Report | Justin Gatlin fought for his redemption with grace, but it was far from easy

By Nasheena Quick
  /  05.17.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to AI 'Coach Carter' clips with Ja Morant

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

NFL announces its first Black Friday game in the league's history and Twitter goes wild

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Angel Reese signs a NIL deal with 'Sports Illustrated' as she appears in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
News

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

Brown’s wife confirmed his transition on social media earlier today (May 19).

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023
News

Tiffany Haddish supports Jamie Foxx’s decision to remain quiet amid his recovery

“He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all,” presumed Tiffany Haddish about Jamie Foxx’s take on addressing the media.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
View More