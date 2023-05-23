There is a chance the NBA may have seen the last of LeBron James on the court as a player after he recently made a shocking comment.

On Monday (May 22), LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers’ season ended after they fell 4-0 to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. After the game, the 38-year-old Akron native spoke with ESPN during the news conference. He concluded the interview by stating, “Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Afterward, the sports outlet asked LeBron to elaborate further on his statement. “When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?” the reporter asked. The USA gold medalist responded, “If I want to continue to play.” When asked if it meant next year, LeBron confirmed, “Yeah… I got to think about it.” He finished game four of the WCF series with 40 points, playing all but a few seconds.

If this was #LeBronJames last game, what a way to go out with 40 points

pic.twitter.com/p5DK0Vbt7n — Michael Ball (@Michael44004861) May 23, 2023

During his playoff run, the four-time NBA Finals champion played with a right foot injury. He told reporters he will get an MRI to see how he has to proceed. Although LeBron has one year remaining on his contract with the Lakers, he has previously been adamant about playing with his son Bronny James before retiring. Even though he holds the league’s all-time scoring record, sharing the court with his son was his ultimate goal.

However, LeBron relaxed his expectations of the possible historical moment during the Lakers’ WCF series against the Golden State Warriors. “I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” he said. “So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely okay with that.”

Bronny recently announced he will play collegiate basketball at the University of Southern California, just miles from the Lakers’ stadium.