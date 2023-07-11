Ice Cube is seemingly not taking any breaks from continuing to build his empire in 2023. Along with the return of his Black-owned sports league, Ice is set to star in an upcoming film with another veteran actor.

Yesterday (July 10), Deadline announced that the Los Angeles storyteller with work opposite Dave Bautista in Killer’s Game. The action-comedy movie is based on the same-titled novel by Jay Bonansinga. According to the news site, Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg wrote the screenplay along with recent rewrites by James Coyne. Production is scheduled to begin this summer in Budapest.

Per the synopsis, the film follows “veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.”

On May 31, Ice joined Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures in revealing the official trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem online. The Are We There Yet? star portrays Superfly in the forthcoming movie. He is a leader of mutant animals who commits crimes and attempts to get the brother of turtles to join his group. The film will be in theaters on Aug. 4.

In 1991, Ice made his acting debut in John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood after establishing an impressive rap career. A few years later, the “No Vaseline” songwriter launched his film franchise, Friday, starring himself, Chris Tucker, Nia Long, and more. Recently, Ice has spoken about adding another movie to the Friday family. However, the 54-year-old entertainer previously disclosed that he is unsure what Warner Bros., the franchise’s owner, is doing. Ice also shared he’s written two scripts for a possible fourth movie.