/ 10.01.2022
On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN catch up with Rock The Bells Festival heavyweights LL Cool J, Fat Joe, Ice Cube and more. Ice Cube gives us an update on the next installment of his iconic Friday franchise while LL discusses the fest and hip hop’s legacy. Watch!
Kevin Hart on his career in comedy, ignoring his haters, and Will Smith | 'Drink Champs'
Kevin Hart appears on this all-new episode of “Drink Champs” and discusses his unprecedented career ...
Gangsta Boo on leaving Three 6 Mafia, Bizzy Bone, and Memphis rappers | 'Drink Champs'
On this all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo stops by to ...
Black Star & Dave Chappelle on backpack rap, "Chappelle's Show," & Kanye | 'Drink Champs'
Black Star’s Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, alongside special guest Dave Chappelle, join N.O.R.E. and ...
Turk on his career, drugs, and Cash Money vs. No Limit | 'Drink Champs'
New Orleans’ own Turk joins N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the latest episode of “Drink ...