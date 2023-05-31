Ice Cube continues to cement his mark on the entertainment industry with his latest feature in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Today (May 31), Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, the companies behind the upcoming film, released its official trailer. Cube, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, Post Malone, Maya Rudolph, Giancarlo Esposito, and more are among the cast.

In the trailer, viewers see the famous turtle heroes in a half-shell go up against a new team of mutated animals led by Cube’s character, Superfly. As the teenage brothers began to feel like outcasts hidden by their father (Chan), they encountered a new friend who told them about the crimes Superfly’s crew was committing.

Ayo, watch me in the new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #MutantMayhem – only in theatres August 2. #TMNTMovie pic.twitter.com/BywblHbh6E — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 31, 2023

The turtles saw stopping their fellow mutant’s crime spree as an opportunity to gain acceptance from humans. However, Superfly preferred the teenagers to join him and his team. At one point during the trailer, Superfly quoted another legendary rapper, Ice-T. “Six in the morning, police at my door,” he said as he busted into the turtle van.

In March 2023, Rogen, who produced the feature, announced the addition of Cube during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Shortly after, the 53-year-old California actor posted on Instagram about the role. “Guess who’s playing Superfly in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie?” he captioned his IG post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube)

Two days later, Paramount Plus dropped the animation’s teaser trailer. The film will be in theaters on Aug. 4. As fans prepare to see Cube on the movie screens again, he continues his fight behind the scenes to extend his Friday franchise. “I don’t know what they [are] doing,” he previously said, speaking of Warner Bros., who own the rights to the Friday film series. “They don’t know what they [are] doing. We’d love to have it back.” The “Straight Outta Compton” producer mentioned he’d written two scripts for a possible fourth Friday movie.