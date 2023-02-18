Ice-T has officially landed among the stars. On Friday (Feb. 17), the gangsta rap pioneer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was joined by Ice Cube, Chuck D, Russell Simmons, Mike Epps and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” co-star Mariska Hargitay, as well as the series’ creator Dick Wolf. His wife, Coco Austin, and his three children, daughters LeTesha and Chanel Marrow and son Tracy Marrow Jr., were also in tow for the monumental accomplishment.

During his speech, Ice-T said, “I never thought I would get a star — really? I mean, the way my life was going, it was, ‘What can we come up in Hollywood and steal?’ We were really out here causing real problems, and this was just out of the question. Show business was just out of the question.”

Yet, there he was, a day after celebrating his 65th birthday, literally cementing his name in Hollywood’s history as a decorated artist whose imprint contributed to hip hop culture as well as the landscape on the big and small screen. The five-point status symbol is the 2,747th one to be placed along the famed boulevard since the landmark’s inception in 1958.

The OG launched his rap career in 1983 with a handful of singles, and by 1987, he had released his first album, Rhyme Pays. He touts multiple successful hip hop albums such as Power, The Iceberg/Freedom of Speech…Just Watch What You Say and O.G. Original Gangster, to name a few, as well as several hard metal albums with his group Body Count.

In a Feb. 16 interview with Variety, Ice-T reflected on how his decades-long career has resulted in him becoming a global star. “When I started making records, I didn’t come into the music business thinking I would be a star,” he started. “I was just seeing if I could get a fan base. I didn’t want to be the best rapper. I just wanted to be mentioned among the greats: LL Cool J, Run-DMC. Getting any ‘star’ was way out of reach.”