Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Ice-T has officially landed among the stars. On Friday (Feb. 17), the gangsta rap pioneer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was joined by Ice Cube, Chuck D, Russell Simmons, Mike Epps and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” co-star Mariska Hargitay, as well as the series’ creator Dick Wolf. His wife, Coco Austin, and his three children, daughters LeTesha and Chanel Marrow and son Tracy Marrow Jr., were also in tow for the monumental accomplishment.

During his speech, Ice-T said, “I never thought I would get a star — really? I mean, the way my life was going, it was, ‘What can we come up in Hollywood and steal?’ We were really out here causing real problems, and this was just out of the question. Show business was just out of the question.”

Yet, there he was, a day after celebrating his 65th birthday, literally cementing his name in Hollywood’s history as a decorated artist whose imprint contributed to hip hop culture as well as the landscape on the big and small screen. The five-point status symbol is the 2,747th one to be placed along the famed boulevard since the landmark’s inception in 1958.

The OG launched his rap career in 1983 with a handful of singles, and by 1987, he had released his first album, Rhyme Pays. He touts multiple successful hip hop albums such as Power, The Iceberg/Freedom of Speech…Just Watch What You Say and O.G. Original Gangster, to name a few, as well as several hard metal albums with his group Body Count.

In a Feb. 16 interview with Variety, Ice-T reflected on how his decades-long career has resulted in him becoming a global star. “When I started making records, I didn’t come into the music business thinking I would be a star,” he started. “I was just seeing if I could get a fan base. I didn’t want to be the best rapper. I just wanted to be mentioned among the greats: LL Cool J, Run-DMC. Getting any ‘star’ was way out of reach.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

T.I. says his final album signals the end of his reign as the King of the South

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Snoop Dogg brings Death Row catalog back to TikTok

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Listen to Big Scarr's posthumous release 'The Secret Weapon'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Metro Boomin returns with new 'HEROES and VILLAINS (Villains Version)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Cardi B and Offset partner with McDonald’s for clever limited-edition merch line

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

IDK returns with new visual for "Radioactive"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Key Glock emphasizes the importance of "Work" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Polo G and Future join forces for "No Time Wasted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

DJ Drama recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby for new "HO4ME" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Latto taps LU KALA for "Lottery" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ice-T
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

T.I. says his final album signals the end of his reign as the King of the South

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Snoop Dogg brings Death Row catalog back to TikTok

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Listen to Big Scarr's posthumous release 'The Secret Weapon'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Nafe Smallz and Tiny Boost connect for "Hypnotised" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Hakeem Rowe is working tirelessly to discover his generation's next superstar

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.17.2023

Watch D-Block Europe's latest visual for "Barbie"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Metro Boomin returns with new 'HEROES and VILLAINS (Villains Version)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Cardi B and Offset partner with McDonald’s for clever limited-edition merch line

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Flo Milli shares sensual new "Nasty Dancer" single and video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

IDK returns with new visual for "Radioactive"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Key Glock emphasizes the importance of "Work" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Polo G and Future join forces for "No Time Wasted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

DJ Drama recruits A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby for new "HO4ME" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Latto taps LU KALA for "Lottery" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq said.
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
Social Justice

Trump-supporting gallery owner hurls racial slurs at Native Americans outside of his Arizona store

Arizona gallery owner Gilbert Ortega Jr. was filmed mocking Native Americans and professing his love ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023
View More