Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images  
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

50 Cent’s popular series “Power Book II: Ghost” will return to Starz for season fourVariety reported on Monday (Jan. 30) that in addition to another season, Michael Ealy will join the cast as a regular. This news comes before the premiere of season three, which airs on March 17.

“The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers, and we’re thrilled to get season four  production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series, and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Ealy will play Detective Don Carter, who is described as “a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug-related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love,” according to Variety

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first of three spinoffs from Starz’s original hit crime drama “Power,” which also airs on the premium cabler along with the prequel series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

50 Cent has a lot of TV production planned for the future. Earlier this month, REVOLT reported Starz renewed “BMF” for its third season, and announced three spinoffs. He also revealed on the “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” radio show that he is bringing the blockbuster movie 8 Mile to television. In addition to the film and television work, the “In Da Club” rapper plans to deliver new music. 

   

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jaafar Jackson to play his uncle in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi

By Sukii Osborne
  /  01.30.2023

Love Records' Jozzy toasts to life at private LA Safe Spot event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Black skateboarders pay their respects to Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Drake wins $1M bet thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Radio legend Rickey Smiley reveals his oldest son has passed away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Damar Hamlin speaks out publicly for first time since collapsing during live football game

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Sixth Memphis police officer disciplined in death of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Quinta Brunson to host Billboard Women in Music Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill celebrate Philadelphia Eagles advancing to the 2023 Super Bowl

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Social media rips Jason Whitlock for blaming Tyre Nichols' death on single Black women

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Grizzlies coach says team and Memphis are hurting after the "senseless" death of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Justin Timberlake honors Tyre Nichols' "peaceful soul" in touching tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Tyre Nichols memorial fund reaches $1 million days after its launch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
50 Cent
Michael Ealy
News

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jaafar Jackson to play his uncle in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi

By Sukii Osborne
  /  01.30.2023

Love Records' Jozzy toasts to life at private LA Safe Spot event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Black skateboarders pay their respects to Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Drake wins $1M bet thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Radio legend Rickey Smiley reveals his oldest son has passed away

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Damar Hamlin speaks out publicly for first time since collapsing during live football game

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Sixth Memphis police officer disciplined in death of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Quinta Brunson to host Billboard Women in Music Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill celebrate Philadelphia Eagles advancing to the 2023 Super Bowl

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Social media rips Jason Whitlock for blaming Tyre Nichols' death on single Black women

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Grizzlies coach says team and Memphis are hurting after the "senseless" death of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Justin Timberlake honors Tyre Nichols' "peaceful soul" in touching tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Tyre Nichols memorial fund reaches $1 million days after its launch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023
View More

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
News

50 Cent reveals Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album

50 Cent said on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” that Dr. Dre wanted “21 Questions” featuring the ...
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.17.2023
View More