50 Cent’s popular series “Power Book II: Ghost” will return to Starz for season four. Variety reported on Monday (Jan. 30) that in addition to another season, Michael Ealy will join the cast as a regular. This news comes before the premiere of season three, which airs on March 17.

“The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers, and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series, and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Ealy will play Detective Don Carter, who is described as “a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug-related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love,” according to Variety.

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first of three spinoffs from Starz’s original hit crime drama “Power,” which also airs on the premium cabler along with the prequel series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

50 Cent has a lot of TV production planned for the future. Earlier this month, REVOLT reported Starz renewed “BMF” for its third season, and announced three spinoffs. He also revealed on the “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” radio show that he is bringing the blockbuster movie 8 Mile to television. In addition to the film and television work, the “In Da Club” rapper plans to deliver new music.