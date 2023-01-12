50 Cent has responded to a TikTok video of his 2003 hit single “In Da Club” playing during a recent Ja Rule concert. Earlier this week, Fif took to Instagram and laughed off the viral clip that was posted by TikTok user losribbon.

“LOL,” the 47-year-old rapper said. “Now this is some funny s**t! I wish I had something to do with it.”

The video, which has received nearly 500,000 views; was captioned, “Playing 50 at a Ja concert just all out disrespectful.”

One TikTok user said, “Beef with 50 is a lifetime commitment,” while another user said, “I seem to remember 50 saying that he would pay venues to play his music at Ja’s concerts.”

According to the footage, a DJ played the song as Ja Rule was getting ready to hit the stage. Once the song started playing, a man approached an onstage microphone stand and told the DJ to “cut that s**t off” while other concertgoers could be seen dancing along to the infectious record until the video cut off.

50 Cent and Ja Rule have a longstanding beef that spans nearly two decades beyond the scope of music and entertainment. In 2021, during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” when Colbert asked 50 cent to “say one nice thing about Ja Rule,” 50 cent sarcastically responded by saying, “Well, he’s alive.”

In 2018, 50 cent allegedly purchased 200 tickets on Groupon for $300 for a Ja Rule rule performance just so the seats would have no guests in them.

The video was captured last month during Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam Concert in Ohama, Nebraska. Both Ja Rule and Ashanti were scheduled to perform at the event that night. Other performers included Lloyd, Twista, and Do or Die.

