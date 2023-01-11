Eddie Murphy has made himself a trending topic after he made a Will Smith joke during his speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday (Jan. 10) night.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. There’s a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple,” he told the star-studded crowd at the Beverly Hilton hotel. “Just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f**ing mouth!” he shouted.

Of course, Murphy’s joke was in reference to his longtime industry friend’s infamous Oscars slap when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage for making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. As previously reported by REVOLT, Will then went back to his seat and demanded Rock keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

After the joke, Murphy clarified that he has nothing but love for Will and Jada, who he starred with in the 1996 film The Nutty Professor.

The internet commended the Coming To America actor. A Twitter user wrote, Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL.”

“Eddie Murphy is a freaking comedic genius. This dude just used his acceptance speech to set up a SINGULAR joke at the very end — AND IM DYING. Eddie, Man. What a treasure,” said Tyler Milner.

Nathan Hubbard said, “The entire speech was a setup for what – in the context of the elephant in the room this award season – just has to be a top 5 Eddie Murphy joke of all time.”

“Okay, Eddie Murphy still got it. Only Will Smith joke that was funny all night,” said LLG1205.

“Damn! #EddieMurphy had the formula for success this whole time,” said another Twitter user.

Below are more Twitter reactions:

