Irv Gotti had the Internet buzzing after an appearance on the latest episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast. Twitter had a field day after Gotti admitted that he was heartbroken when Ashanti began dating Nelly in 2003. The Murder Inc. head honcho shared, “Listen, at the time it happens, any man is hurt. The chic you fucking in love with is with this nigga.”

Irv explained how he found out the artists were an item. He continued, “I was at home … listen to this shit. This is God wanted me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. ‘Oh my God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium?’” He said while imitating a sports newscaster, “We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.‘”

The singer hasn’t publicly addressed the viral sit-down, but she did perform “Body On Me” with Nelly at an Oakland, California. The Country Grammar rapper seemingly responded to Gotti, recalling that he found out about their relationship while watching a basketball game. Nelly quipped, “I got floor seats to the next game.” Nelly isn’t the only one who addressed Gotti.

Fat Joe hopped on Instagram live and called Gotti a “sucker” for spilling the tea on his romantic relationship with Ashanti. “Y’all can @ Irv Gotti, Ja, whatever the f**k you want. Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right. I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he’s not over the young lady, right.”

The Bronx-bred rapper continued, “It’s okay, if its in a documentary. You gotta see your truth in your documentary. But to go to ‘Drink Champs’ and to keep calling her a b***h, keep disrespecting … Um, guys, I’m not gonna be the guy to ‘stand up for Ashanti, the brother that’ … Ja Rule was standing right next to him. And so I’m not gonna be that guy. But, I’m not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago. In fact, I hope you die. Fuck you, b***h. Leave me alone, right. So, when you doing this, it looks like you caught up, you aint get over the s**t.” Ja Rule didn’t appreciate getting dragged into the drama and immediately clapped back in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked.

On Tuesday (Aug. 9) Ja wrote, “STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS…” Watch “Drink Champs” in its entirety below: