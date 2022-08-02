Fresh off the heels of a heartwarming episode featuring Patti LaBelle, “Drink Champs” is set to welcome Irv Gotti and Ja Rule as the next guests. The Murder Inc. duo will presumably take a trip down memory lane, speaking about the iconic record label when it was in its prime, origin stories behind hit records, and more. Ja made some of the biggest contributions to the label alongside his frequent collaborator, Ashanti. Gotti declared he “made those Ashanti” records in the teaser below.

In a separate clip shared by the podcast’s host, N.O.R.E, Gotti shared how he found out the “Foolish” singer was dating Nelly. There have been rumors that the Murder Inc. head honcho was romantically involved with Ashanti for years. But the preview below serves as a stamp of confirmation for many fans. Gotti said, “I could get past you wanting to be with Nelly. Listen, at the time, it happens, any man is hurt. The chick that you f*ckin’ are in love with is with this n*gga.” Gotti mischievously inhaled his blunt before offering more details and plugging in the upcoming Murder Inc. docuseries.

He added, “I was at home… Listen to this sh*t. This was God wanting me to find out. Was at home, NBA package, I like watching sports. My God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium? We just found out what the commotion is: Nelly has walked in with Ashanti.” The singer and Country Grammar artist went on to date for 11 years before splitting in 2014.

In 2021, the ex-couple had a public run-in during Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz battle. Ashanti described the interaction as a “little awkward” because they hadn’t spoken to or seen each other in at least six years. When fans saw them hugging on stage, many thought Nelly wanted that old thing back. But from the looks of the reaction from Gotti in the “Drink Champs” teaser, he might be in the same boat as Nelly.

One social media user wrote, “For Irv Gotti to say he was hurt to find out that Ashanti and Nelly was dating because he was in love with her but he was married is wild.” While Gotti takes credit for making her records, some fans think she would’ve been better without him. Another user tweeted, “Do y’all realize the career Ashanti could have had if Irv Gotti didn’t get in the way??” Another viewer pointed out how audacious the story is. She wrote, “Irv Gotti crying over Ashanti stepping out on him, while he had a whole wife. If it’s one thing a man gonna have is audacity.”

Check out some funny reactions below:

people keep bringing up that Irv Gotti was married at this time… just another example of society not caring about men’s feelings https://t.co/ezsEfkkNlR — Gene Parmesan (@dsonoiki) August 2, 2022

Irv Gotti is living proof that niggas never get over fumbling their first bad bitch 😂 Now the fact that his first bad bitch was not his wife is a him problem lol. — barefoot finessa (@EatDrinkDoWear) August 2, 2022

I swear the only time I hear about Irv Gotti is when he’s crying over Ashanti. It’s been years sir 😭 https://t.co/DEQ7MRlg8Y — Dumpster Baby 👶🏽 (@makeupbyjoxlyn) August 2, 2022

How Irv Gotti home with his wife screaming at the tv like “SHE WAS THE LOVE OF MY LIFE” over Ashanti pic.twitter.com/DVF8GzhdiN — LIGHTSKINNED DIAMOND (@MuvaofGotti) August 2, 2022

Nelly visiting Ashanti after Irv Gotti found out pic.twitter.com/GDoo2JOoGV — Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 (@DerekJBiz) August 2, 2022

Irv Gotti Ghost from Power

🤝🏾 Yelling at their wives about losing the love of their life — patsy balony (@35mmPapi) August 2, 2022

Damn Ashanti did Irv Gotti dirty stepping out with Nelly..Good thing he had his wife's shoulder to cry on https://t.co/BO2wJWnkX5 — BIG MALCOLM X PLAY COUSIN (@Omowale99949437) August 2, 2022

It’s crazy because for all intents and purposes, Irv Gotti is a legendary hip-hop producer and record executive — and for the last TWO years he’s done nothing but talk publicly about Ashanti. — DISCO BALD 🪩 (@_mothers__) August 2, 2022

Starting to think some of Ghost was based on Irv Gotti, we know 50 petty like that 🤣 — Jason Reddick (@jasonreddick_) August 2, 2022

Every Irv Gotti interview is comedy but he be in a different zone on Drink Champs 😂 — Miles (@pardonmeslim) August 2, 2022