By Ebbony "Miss2Bees" Pinillos
  /  08.02.2022

Fresh off the heels of a heartwarming episode featuring Patti LaBelle, “Drink Champs” is set to welcome Irv Gotti and Ja Rule as the next guests. The Murder Inc. duo will presumably take a trip down memory lane, speaking about the iconic record label when it was in its prime, origin stories behind hit records, and more. Ja made some of the biggest contributions to the label alongside his frequent collaborator, Ashanti. Gotti declared he “made those Ashanti” records in the teaser below.

In a separate clip shared by the podcast’s host, N.O.R.E, Gotti shared how he found out the “Foolish” singer was dating Nelly. There have been rumors that the Murder Inc. head honcho was romantically involved with Ashanti for years. But the preview below serves as a stamp of confirmation for many fans. Gotti said, “I could get past you wanting to be with Nelly. Listen, at the time, it happens, any man is hurt. The chick that you f*ckin’ are in love with is with this n*gga.” Gotti mischievously inhaled his blunt before offering more details and plugging in the upcoming Murder Inc. docuseries.

He added, “I was at home… Listen to this sh*t. This was God wanting me to find out. Was at home, NBA package, I like watching sports. My God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium? We just found out what the commotion is: Nelly has walked in with Ashanti.” The singer and Country Grammar artist went on to date for 11 years before splitting in 2014.

In 2021, the ex-couple had a public run-in during Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz battle. Ashanti described the interaction as a “little awkward” because they hadn’t spoken to or seen each other in at least six years. When fans saw them hugging on stage, many thought Nelly wanted that old thing back. But from the looks of the reaction from Gotti in the “Drink Champs” teaser, he might be in the same boat as Nelly.

One social media user wrote, “For Irv Gotti to say he was hurt to find out that Ashanti and Nelly was dating because he was in love with her but he was married is wild.” While Gotti takes credit for making her records, some fans think she would’ve been better without him. Another user tweeted, “Do y’all realize the career Ashanti could have had if Irv Gotti didn’t get in the way??” Another viewer pointed out how audacious the story is. She wrote, “Irv Gotti crying over Ashanti stepping out on him, while he had a whole wife. If it’s one thing a man gonna have is audacity.”

Check out some funny reactions below:

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ashanti
Irv Gotti

