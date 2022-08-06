Drink Champs
By REVOLT
  /  08.06.2022
Patti LaBelle on her iconic career, Aretha Franklin, Verzuz and more | 'Drink Champs'

The one, the only Patti LaBelle drops by for a legendary episode of “Drink Champs.” ...
Consequence on his lupus diagnosis, songwriting success, and Kanye West | 'Drink Champs'

On an all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Consequence opens up about his start in the ...
Trina on her music journey, Verzuz battle against Eve, and Lil Wayne | 'Drink Champs'

On an all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” hip hop icon Trina opens up about her ...
Tiffany Haddish and Angie Martinez on success, censorship and paving the way | 'Drink Champs'

Tiffany Haddish and Angie Martinez appear on an all-new episode of “Drink Champs” to discuss ...
