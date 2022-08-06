/ 08.06.2022
On an all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Irv Gotti and Ja Rule sit down to discuss Murder Inc., beating federal charges for money laundering, Ashanti, DMX’s death and much more. Watch!
Patti LaBelle on her iconic career, Aretha Franklin, Verzuz and more | 'Drink Champs'
The one, the only Patti LaBelle drops by for a legendary episode of “Drink Champs.” ...
Consequence on his lupus diagnosis, songwriting success, and Kanye West | 'Drink Champs'
On an all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Consequence opens up about his start in the ...
Trina on her music journey, Verzuz battle against Eve, and Lil Wayne | 'Drink Champs'
On an all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” hip hop icon Trina opens up about her ...
Tiffany Haddish and Angie Martinez on success, censorship and paving the way | 'Drink Champs'
Tiffany Haddish and Angie Martinez appear on an all-new episode of “Drink Champs” to discuss ...