Over the weekend, scores of viewers tuned in for “Drink Champs,” which saw Irv Gotti and Ja Rule joining N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN as their latest guests. As expected, the roughly 3 1/2-hour sit-down contained more than its share of notable moments. Many of the bigger gems pulled from the interview involved Gotti’s former artist Ashanti, especially in regards to their alleged romance during Murder Inc.’s heyday. As previously reported by REVOLT, Gotti even admitted his feelings after finding out about Ashanti’s highly publicized relationship with Nelly:

“Listen, at the time it happens, any man is hurt. … I was at home … Listen to this s**t. This was God wanting me to find out. Was at home, NBA package, I like watching sports. My God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium? We just found out what the commotion is — Nelly has walked in with Ashanti.”

Yesterday (Aug. 8), Fat Joe took to IG Live to speak on Gotti and Rule’s “Drink Champs” appearance.

Simply put, he wasn’t feeling Gotti’s decision to gush about a situation that took place so far in the past:

“Ashanti, right … whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right? I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him in his heart and soul, but when you keep ranting about somebody, 20 years later? It felt like he’s not over the young lady. And so also, we didn’t know that they was f**kin’, right?”

He continued:

“Now, it’s okay if it’s on a documentary. You gotta say your truth on your documentary, but to go to ‘Drink Champs’ and keep calling her a b**ch, keep disrespecting … I’m not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago.”

If you missed it, you can press play on Irv Gotti and Ja Rule’s full “Drink Champs” episode below.