Ashanti and Nelly have reunited…at least for a performance. The Grammy award-winning artists gave fans an eyeful when they hit the stage together at the Oakland Arena in California (Aug. 5). Together they performed their 2008 hit “Body on Me.” The song also features Akon, but he did not join the duo on stage.

Footage of the duo began circulating online that evening as stunned fans reveled in seeing Ashanti and Nelly playfully enjoying being with each other. Nelly was dressed in all-black attire. Ashanti adorned her figure in an eye-catching leotard that was paired with a black belt and white-heeled boots. The “Oh Baby” singer dated the St. Louis rapper for a little over a decade before parting ways in 2014.

Their last musical collaboration was a record titled “Good Good.” Since parting ways, Nelly and Ashanti’s romance has managed to be a talking point year after year. The former couple even managed to be a hot topic for Murder Inc. Records founder Irv Gotti. On Saturday (Aug. 6), Gotti appeared on “Drink Champs,” where he revealed that he was in love with Ashanti when he found out she was dating the Derrty Ent. rapper.

In September 2021, Ashanti and Nelly shared the same stage for the first time in years while making appearances during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz. Fans were in an uproar when the duo shared a brief hug. Ashanti later admitted she had no idea her former beau would be there.

“Listen, there’s nothing happening,” said Ashanti while appearing on Instagram Live with Joe after Verzuz. “This is the crazy part. I had no idea he was going to be there. I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. I don’t know if it’s six years or something, so I didn’t know what to expect,” she added. Peep fan reactions to seeing Nelly and Ashanti reunite below:

Nelly is petty for bringing Ashanti to the stage at his concert and im here for it 😂 Irv somewhere sick 😭 — Ićy Pisces (@itsyagrlesh) August 6, 2022

Nelly brought out Ashanti at his show recently. My thoughts and prayers go out to Irv Gotti & his wife. — Young Raúl Mondesí (@CherChezLeAitch) August 6, 2022

so nelly and ashanti performed together at his recent show. country grammar wins again lol somebody check on irv — 𝕂𝕚 (@_xKianna) August 6, 2022