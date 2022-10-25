Yesterday (Oct. 25), Happy Corp took to social media to officially announce the i Love RnB Festival, which will be taking place next Spring in Long Beach, CA. The lineup has been confirmed to include Ashanti, Ja Rule, and Fabolous as headliners with Bobby V., Pleasure P, Mya, Chingy, 702, Marques Houston, and more providing support. The official flyer leaves a single name covered, making for what is expected to be a big surprise guest.

In response to the big news, many commented on the festival’s Instagram account, including Tank, who seemed to be concerned that no one called him as a potential act:

“All these R&B festivals and I never get invited (laughs)…”

Others have since shown love to the “Maybe I Deserve” star — most notably Pleasure P, who decided to joke with his musical peer:

“[That’s] cause you over there getting all the money singing at fights and [Tyler Perry] parties [and] s**t.”

In related news, Ashanti will soon be releasing a new single of her own titled “Falling For You,” which would mark her official return after featured appearances on tracks like Diddy’s “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix),” DaBaby’s “Nasty,” and Joyner Lucas’ “Fall Slowly.” The past several years have also spawned loose cuts from the veteran songstress, including “Let’s Go,” “Say Less” with Ty Dolla $ign, and “Pretty Little Thing” with Afro B. Her last full-length body of work, Braveheart, was liberated in 2014 with notable assists from French Montana, Jeremih, Rick Ross, and Beenie Man. Hopefully, an official follow-up to that top-ten effort is on the way.

In the meantime, you can check out the flyer for the i Love RnB Festival below. It all goes down Saturday, May 27 at Queen Mary. Those interested can head to the festival’s official website for pre-order ticket information.