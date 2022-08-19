There is one thing about life that is for certain across every aspect: All good things must come to an end at some point. Over the span of his 25+ year career, R&B sensation Tank has provided some timeless records and vibes at ease. Helping pave the way for a number of today’s male R&B artists, the Milwaukee talent will for sure go down as one of the best to do it when it is all said and done. Although we would love it if he could continue to contribute to the game with his music for years to come, Tank has decided to call it quits after having lost his hearing in his right ear in 2021. Today (Aug. 19), he gifts fans with his 10th and final album R&B Money.

#rnbmoney @TheRealTank is dropping tomorrow!!! If you don’t like Tank or R&B please stay out my car because that’s literally what will be played for the remainder of the year unless Jay-Z miraculously drops an album — Teddy Sincerre James (@MJS2IVXIII) August 18, 2022

While this may be a bittersweet moment for most of us, it is also an honor to have watched Tank’s career flourish over the years. Not to mention, he dropped this LP at the perfect time. Reason being is that REVOLT’s head huncho, Diddy, took to social media to spark an interesting conversation amongst the nation. He tweeted earlier this week “Who killed R&B?” which lead to many debates with various answers and reasoning. If anything, this was the perfect alley-oop to Tank to really show that R&B is simply not dead.

In a statement, Tank explained the meaning behind his final album: “R&B Money is a labor of love to my fans and to the genre of R&B. This is who I am!” he said. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for artists like Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, Keith Sweat, Al Green, and my fans who inspire me every day to make music. I wanted this album to pay homage to my influences and my evolution as an artist, and I think that’s what this final album represents.”

