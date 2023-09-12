On Monday (Sept. 11), Cardi B stopped by the “Watch What Happens Live” set to chat with host Andy Cohen.

At one point, the Grammy-winning rapper and former stripper spoke bluntly about the work ethic of today’s dancers. “What I don’t like is I feel like back then, strippers danced a little harder. Now, the girls won’t even climb the pole,” she said. When asked by Cohen if they’re lazy, the famous emcee responded, “They’re lazy… They’re lazy, and I be spending, like, racks.”

Cardi revealed to a fan who called in that she’d love to collaborate with Lil Kim on her next album — a project she plans to finish in 2023 — with some male rapper collaborations as well, potentially. “I really do want one. I’m going through my songs right now,” she said of a Lil Kim joint effort.

Cardi further explained that her biggest concern is harsh judgment: “I want to make sure that it’s the greatest song. But I would love, love, love to do a song with Lil Kim.”

The New York native also confirmed that she fears collaborating with her favorite artists, noting, “I wouldn’t want to send somebody that I would love to collab with… a song and then they would be like, ‘Uhh, that’s not my vibe,’ and then my feelings would get hurt.”

That said, she does not hesitate to associate with famous people. She happily mentioned that tennis great Serena Williams “just gets me” and represents the most famous person to slide into her DMs.

During a separate heartfelt moment, Cardi proclaimed that her favorite “go-to” karaoke song is “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

The rapper and Cohen also discussed, at length, their love of all things Madonna. The famous hitmaker credited her mom for introducing her to the pop queen. “Growing up, I always listened to Madonna, Madonna, Madonna,” she noted.

Lastly, Cardi B proudly stated that she’d use “The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade” as her “Real Housewives” tagline.