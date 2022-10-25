Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.25.2022

Cardi B’s Sunday (Oct. 23) morning got off to a rough start when the rapper found out Madonna mentioned her in a public rant the night before. The famous singer made an Instagram Story post on Saturday (Oct. 22) discussing how she wrote a book decades ago that paved the way for women to be open about their sexuality. While speaking on the topic, she highlighted a few of today’s public figures.

“[Thirty] years ago, I published a book called ‘S.E.X.’ In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman, and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna posted on Saturday. She shared that at the time, she faced a ton of backlash for speaking about liberation and how women today seem to have it much easier. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball,” she added.

When Cardi woke up to news about the post, she wasn’t too thrilled when it came to the way Madonna ended her statement: “You’re welcome b**ches” and a clown emoji. “I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” the Hustlers actress said in a series of now-deleted tweets. She also included a screenshot of a past article where she spoke highly of the “Material Girl” singer.

The misunderstanding was short-lived. Hours later, the two had spoken on the phone and resolved their issues. “I talked to Madonna…It was beautiful…Have a great day and drive safely y’allll,” Cardi tweeted. Madonna also let her millions of followers know that all was well. “I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will,” the singer shared.

In 2018, New York-based fashion editor and stylist Kollin Carter shared a video of the two artists meeting for the first time. Kim Kardashian was also in the clip. “To see Cardi’s idol Madonna embrace her in the way she did last night was [so] inspirational. I watched her perform for Madonna last night… I watched a dream come true [right] before my eyes,” he captioned the post.

