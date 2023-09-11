On Friday (Sept. 8), Cardi B paid a visit to HOT 97’s “Ebro In The Morning” to promote her and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single, “Bongos.” During the conversation, the Bronx rapper volunteered some rather hilarious information about Offset and a certain tattoo on his abdomen.

“I really need y’all to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach,” she said. “Y’all really have to see it because every single time I, you know… (alludes to oral sex), it just be looking at me. I swear to God. You gotta see that tattoo. The tattoo really be looking at me like, ‘Yeahhh.’ I swear to God, y’all gotta see it. I’m not capping. Y’all gon’ see when he show it.”

On Sunday (Sept. 10), TMZ ran into Offset, who was also in New York for a Richie Akiva-hosted pop-up event in celebration of the city’s Fashion Week. Unsurprisingly, he was asked about Cardi’s comments and whether or not he’d remove the MJ ink from his body. “Never,” he quickly said in response with a grin.