This isn’t the first time 50 made a comparison between the two singers. Back in 2019, the “Power’ boss re-posted a statement on social media that read, “Chris Brown has now sold 69.5 [million] singles in the US, making him the [seventh] best selling singles artist of all time. He has now totaled 100 [million] RIAA certified units.” In the caption, he added, “CB better then MJ to me now.”

In other related news, Chris Tucker mentioned the New York rapper and Jackson in a recent joke about the “Thriller” hitmaker bumping to 50’s 2003 hit single “In da Club.” The comedian said, “He liked rap. He liked that 50 Cent song ‘In da Club.’ He liked the beat. So he’d be jamming to the beat. We’d be riding in the car and Michael would just be jamming to the beat. It’s cool until you start saying the words. That’s when it sound crazy.”

He continued, “[I’d be like,] ‘Michael, Michael, no! Don’t sing the words. Please.’ [He’d say,] ‘I love that song, Chris! I love that beat. I love it, Chris. That is a cold-blooded beat. Of course I wouldn’t go in the club with a bottle full of ‘bub, Chris. I wouldn’t do that! But I love that song!’ [I’d say,] ‘It doesn’t sound right, Mike,’ [and he’d say,] ‘I know, but I love it!’” In response to the segment, 50 took to Instagram and wrote, “Yo Chris is crazy [face palm emoji]. Who didn’t like that one? [shrug emoji] LOL.”