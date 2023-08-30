Snoop Dogg is calling out 50 Cent for encouraging fans to blow up his phone for tickets to “The Final Lap Tour” concert in Los Angeles tonight (Aug. 30). “LA tomorrow night, we are gonna turn it all the way up. SOLD OUT! But call Snoop Dogg for tickets, he can still get everybody in. I’m turning my phone off. LOL,” the New York rapper wrote in an Instagram post.

In response, Snoop shared a video on the social media app, telling everyone to stop calling him because he doesn’t have any tickets. “Hold on. Why all you n**gas keep calling me for these tickets to 50 Cent’s concert?” he complained. “N**ga, I ain’t got no tickets to 50’s concert or mine.” The Long Beach native continued, “50 Cent, you told these n**gas to call me for tickets? N**ga, I ain’t got no tickets to your show! I ain’t got no tickets to my show! So y’all can stop calling me, texting me, talking about, ‘Cuz, 50 said…’”

“Y’all better take that s**t up with 50, n**ga. I can’t do nothing for you, man,” Snoop concluded before letting out a laugh. He tagged his longtime friend and collaborator in the caption beside shrugging and crying face emojis. See related posts below.