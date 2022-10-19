Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.19.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, 26-year-old OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney was accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli on April 3. Since then, she’s received a second-degree murder charge, but maintained that she acted in self-defense.

The pair had a tumultuous relationship. In the months after his killing, video surfaced of the two engaged in a physical altercation inside an elevator of the couple’s shared Miami luxury condo. In that footage, Clenney appeared to be the aggressor with Obumseli repeatedly blocking her punches. She also forcefully pulled his hair while yelling at him.

In September, her lawyers asked that the footage be omitted from her upcoming trial. The request was denied. “Nah, that video of Courtney Clenney abusing her [boyfriend] in the elevator has me TIGHT. We really need to start taking women abusers as seriously as anything else. RIP Christian,” one person tweeted when the video was made public.

Yesterday (Oct. 18), new bodycam footage was released showing an April 1 incident where police were called to the couple’s residence. While speaking with officers in the building’s lobby, Clenney tearfully begged the cops to provide her with a restraining order against Obumseli. An employee of the building told the officers that the woman’s boyfriend charged at her in an aggressive manner.

“We get down here to the lobby area, and her boyfriend comes charging towards her,” the condo employee said to the police in the footage. The employee added that the model did not want her boyfriend escorted off of the property. Although Clenney previously beat Obumseli in an elevator, one of her attorneys, Frank Prieto, told Miami news station WSVN that the lobby incident is what will prove Obumseli was the aggressor. He added, “She was in a struggle for her life. She defended herself, and unfortunately, he’s deceased, but she defended herself with every ounce of energy she had left.”

However, many who saw the footage aren’t buying her story. “That newly released body camera footage of Courtney Clenney really only makes it seem premeditated to me,” an observer posted to Twitter. Another said, “[They’re] building evidence to portray that white girl Courtney Clenney who killed her black boyfriend as a victim! Won’t be surprised when she gets off.”

The couple reportedly dated for two years before Obumseli’s untimely death. During a press conference in August, prosecutors argued that Clenney had prior documented instances of domestic violence toward her boyfriend. There were even reports that building managers considered evicting them from the luxury condo due to several disturbances. Her next court date is scheduled for mid-December.

See related posts below.

