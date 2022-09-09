A 25-year-old woman was beheaded with a sword outside her home in broad daylight in a California neighborhood yesterday (Sept. 8). The terrifying incident happened just before noon near Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue, according to Bay Area news station KRON4.

Authorities said they would not release the victim’s name until her family has been notified. The suspect is believed to be Jose Solano Landaeta of Hayward. Sources say the two knew each other and previously dated. Earlier this year, the victim reportedly had a temporary restraining order against Landaeta. He is now in custody on murder charges. The victim leaves behind two young daughters, ages 7 and 1, as reported by People.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office officials shared that “deputies were flagged down” in the city of San Carlos as witnesses tried to report “an assault in progress.” Within minutes, deputies were on the scene, however, the woman was already beheaded. The department called the heinous act an “isolated incident.” They added that, “There is no outstanding threat to the community” but did ask citizens to avoid the area, if possible.

A press conference was held at Station 13 in San Carlos to discuss the incident. Lt. Eamonn Allen shared his thoughts on the brazen sword attack. “Anytime someone loses their life, it’s certainly a tragedy,” he said. Allen continued, “As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing peer support. We are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well, because there were several civilian witnesses.”

According to ABC 7, the victim’s young children are now under the care of Child Protective Services. The outlet adds that the sword used in the beheading has not been recovered.