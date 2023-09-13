Rema continues to break records. Last night (Sept. 12), he became the first African artist to win the prestigious Best Afrobeats Award, which was introduced this year at the MTV VMAs.

The Nigerian singer’s hit single “Calm Down” feat. Selena Gomez was nominated in the category alongside Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty,” Davido’s “Unavailable” feat. Musa Keys, Ayra Starr’s “Rush,” Libianca’s “People,” Wizkid’s “2 Sugar” feat. Ayra Starr, and Fireboy DML’s “Bandana” feat. Asake. “Calm Down” was also nominated in the Song Of The Year and Best Collaboration categories.

Rema got on stage with Gomez to accept his award during the star-studded event at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. He paid tribute to many Afrobeats figureheads from Nigeria. “Africa in the house tonight!” he yelled. “First of all, I wanna give big thanks to God. I wanna give big thanks to my fans, make some noise. I wanna give big thanks to my team. Big shout out to Selena, I wanna say I love you from the bottom of my heart. This means so much seeing Afrobeats grow this big and being here on this stage representing Afrobeats.”

He continued, “I am so happy. But one thing I will not forget to do tonight is forget to shout out the people who opened the doors for me. Big shout out to Fela, who started Afrobeats in the first place. 2Baba, Don Jazzy, D’banj, D’Prince, Runtown, Timaya… Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido. And I want to give a huge shout out to the new generation of Afrobeats. We are here to take it to the rest of the world.”