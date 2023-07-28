Over the past few months, Coco Jones has emerged as a force in TV/film and the music industry. She stars in Peacock’s “Bel-Air” and has a No. 1 hit featured on her latest EP, What I Didn’t Tell You.

Yesterday (July 27), Jones spoke with EBONY about her year thus far, including announcing her first tour, an update on her debut album, viral performances, and winning BET’s Best New Artist award. As she accepted the accolade, the 25-year-old delivered a moving speech, which she explained during the interview.

“When I was in my season of uncertainty, I just wanted someone else to tell me that it was okay. So, because I didn’t find that, I wanted to be that reminder for others,” she shared. “That reminder to take it easy on yourself as Black women, to show yourself grace and mercy, yet still expect amazing things for yourself. And, be okay with the time that it takes. That was the reassurance that I was looking for in my storm, and I want to give that to the next Black girl every chance I can.”