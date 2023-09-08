Today (Sept. 8), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie decided to bless the masses with a new EP titled B4 BOA, a three-song effort that serves as an appetizer for his next body of work, Better Off Alone. In addition to the short release, he liberated a visual for “Her Birthday,” which is produced by London on da Track and sees the Highbridge talent reflecting on a failed relationship and the regrets that come from it.

“I’ve been through this too many times, I’m done with this s**t, she don’t want a relationship unless funds come with it, I don’t know how to recover from this, but its my fault, I should’ve never fell in love with a b**ch in the first place, I don’t wanna cuddle and s**t, and the worst thing is, I don’t even f**k with the b**ch, on her birthday, I ain’t give her nothing but d**k, I was thirsty, way before the commas came in…”

The accompanying clip for “Her Birthday” begins with a shot of women using crossbows to fire off arrows with A Boogie as their intended target. The rapper can also be seen riding through the streets with a love interest and taking part in a celebrity softball game at Yankee Stadium.

Back in December 2022, A Boogie dropped his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself, a 22-song body of work with contributions from Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Durk, H.E.R., and Don Q. A few days after its arrival, the “Drowning” talent added a posthumous collaboration with PnB Rock titled “Needed That.” Since then, A Boogie’s remained in the mix via dope cuts like “No 808’s” with Vory, “Secrets (Remix)” with Mariah The Scientist, and “MVP” with G-Eazy. Press play on “Her Birthday” below.