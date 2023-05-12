Earlier today (May 12), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped off a new single titled “MVP,” which features G-Eazy and was released in conjunction with the current “NBA on ESPN” broadcasts. Produced by GoodJobLarry and MD$, the track sees the collaborators using basketball references to boast about their over-the-top lifestyles.

“I drop the top on the S63, flyer than my opps, see they envy me, passin’ it off like CP3, shawty, she callin’ me MVP, I be on time, it’s somethin’ you ain’t ever seen before, they call me the dimer, really want my whole team to score, damn, yeah, too icy, yeah, too clean, yeah, my zone, yeah, two-three, yeah, got shooters that hit from deep, bucks like Giannis, yeah, too mean, bright lights like we at the Garden, on P, don’t get me started, wholе team walk in, we the party, if I can’t makе the play, I’ma lob it…”

Back in December of 2022, A Boogie liberated his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself, a 22-song body of work with a wealth of assists from Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, H.E.R., and more. The album became the Highbridge talent’s fourth straight top 10 on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 6 with over 51,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Days after it arrived, Me vs. Myself received a deluxe upgrade that added on a bittersweet song — the PnB Rock-assisted offering “I Need That.”

Since then, A Boogie has remained on the radar via loose drops like “No 808s” with Vory and “Secrets (Remix)” with Mariah the Scientist. He could also be heard on dope cuts like Tay B’s “Ask,” DJ Drama’s “HO4ME,” Desiigner’s “PMR,” Tiësto’s “Chill (LA Hills),” and Swizz Beatz’s “Say Less.” Press play on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and G-Eazy’s “MVP” below.