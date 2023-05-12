Photo: Cover art for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “MVP” single
By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Earlier today (May 12), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped off a new single titled “MVP,” which features G-Eazy and was released in conjunction with the current “NBA on ESPN” broadcasts. Produced by GoodJobLarry and MD$, the track sees the collaborators using basketball references to boast about their over-the-top lifestyles.

“I drop the top on the S63, flyer than my opps, see they envy me, passin’ it off like CP3, shawty, she callin’ me MVP, I be on time, it’s somethin’ you ain’t ever seen before, they call me the dimer, really want my whole team to score, damn, yeah, too icy, yeah, too clean, yeah, my zone, yeah, two-three, yeah, got shooters that hit from deep, bucks like Giannis, yeah, too mean, bright lights like we at the Garden, on P, don’t get me started, wholе team walk in, we the party, if I can’t makе the play, I’ma lob it…”

Back in December of 2022, A Boogie liberated his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself, a 22-song body of work with a wealth of assists from Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, H.E.R., and more. The album became the Highbridge talent’s fourth straight top 10 on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 6 with over 51,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Days after it arrived, Me vs. Myself received a deluxe upgrade that added on a bittersweet song — the PnB Rock-assisted offering “I Need That.”

Since then, A Boogie has remained on the radar via loose drops like “No 808s” with Vory and “Secrets (Remix)” with Mariah the Scientist. He could also be heard on dope cuts like Tay B’s “Ask,” DJ Drama’s “HO4ME,” Desiigner’s “PMR,” Tiësto’s “Chill (LA Hills),” and Swizz Beatz’s “Say Less.” Press play on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and G-Eazy’s “MVP” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

NBA YoungBoy is back with his latest 'Richest Opp' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.12.2023

Fendi P teams up with Ceez NeckMusik for 'Sumin To Smoke To' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Listen to Chinx's latest project 'Cocaine Riot 7'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Baby Tate and Saweetie link up for "Hey, Mickey!" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Lil Durk and J. Cole put summer on notice with "All My Life" and Twitter says message received

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

Moneybagg Yo announces release date for 'Hard 2 Love' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Ice Spice reveals she owns her masters and has full creative control over her music

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Big Gipp says ATL artists with biggest impact are Outkast, Jeezy, T.I., Future & Lil Baby

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.11.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Twitter is ready for “The Ice Age” as Ice Spice lands the cover of ‘Billboard’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Listen to Deante' Hitchcock's new album 'Once Upon A Time'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Studio Sessions | Dcember Moon tells the stories behind unreleased songs from Nelly, Coi Leray and Lute

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.11.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
G-Eazy
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart publicly address recent backlash for Black sperm donor comments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

NBA YoungBoy is back with his latest 'Richest Opp' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  05.12.2023

Fendi P teams up with Ceez NeckMusik for 'Sumin To Smoke To' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Listen to Chinx's latest project 'Cocaine Riot 7'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Baby Tate and Saweetie link up for "Hey, Mickey!" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Lil Durk and J. Cole put summer on notice with "All My Life" and Twitter says message received

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.12.2023

Moneybagg Yo announces release date for 'Hard 2 Love' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Ice Spice reveals she owns her masters and has full creative control over her music

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Big Gipp says ATL artists with biggest impact are Outkast, Jeezy, T.I., Future & Lil Baby

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.11.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Twitter is ready for “The Ice Age” as Ice Spice lands the cover of ‘Billboard’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Listen to Deante' Hitchcock's new album 'Once Upon A Time'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Studio Sessions | Dcember Moon tells the stories behind unreleased songs from Nelly, Coi Leray and Lute

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.11.2023
View More

Trending
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Shemar Moore's frustrations with CBS' diversity amid "S.W.A.T." cancellation spill out in new post

Shemar Moore wants CBS to revisit its decision to pull the plug on ratings juggernaut “S.W.A.T.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023
View More