Last night (Sept. 12), MTV held their annual Video Music Awards in New Jersey, complete with appearances from pop stars across generations. During the broadcast, the long-running network shared a feed that gave viewers a look into what was happening backstage, and a particular exchange was witnessed between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake. Despite the interaction being inaudible, Megan’s gestures quickly sparked rumors of a conflict with the “Cry Me A River” singer.

Not long after the internet ran wild with theories, an eyewitness told Variety that everyone misinterpreted what was seen on video. “He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,'” the outlet quoted. Another source said, “Meg loves Justin. She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

Today (Sept. 13), both artists put the speculation to rest via Megan’s TikTok account. “I just talk with my hands… See ya next time, Justin Timberlake,” her message read as an attached clip showed the two chatting it up with all smiles.

During the VMAs, Timberlake reunited with *NSYNC pals JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass on stage to present the Best Pop Award. The recipient, Taylor Swift, matched the crowd’s reaction with shock and excitement. “I had your dolls. Like, are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is,” she said as the iconic group stood nearby. Another huge highlight from the action-packed evening came when Megan joined Cardi B for a rousing rendition of their new collaboration “Bongos.” As expected, the hip hop chart-toppers matched the song’s vibrant video with lots of twerking and tropical vibes. You can enjoy both of those moments below.