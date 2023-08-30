Famous TikToker Pinkydoll is speaking out against the “light skin fishing” criticism from viewers. The content creator stated she is not trying to make anyone think she isn’t Black.

Pinkydoll is known for imitating video game characters live on social media, and she even appeared at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Aug. 27 to present while doing her NPC routine. The latest trend on TikTok and other live-streaming platforms is to mimic and repeat silly phrases from non-player computer game characters. The influencer is very popular, and gamers enjoy watching her videos. Some even send Pinky money and digital gifts.

During the Streamy Awards, Twitter users were shocked to find that her skin is darker than it looks on TikTok. She has even been accused of trying to trick people into thinking she is not Black. In a recent interview with TMZ, the creator denied the accusations, stating she is proud of her skin color and the difference is due to being out in the sun.

“Well, you know, when I go to the sun, I can get a lil’ darker, but you know, it’s life. What can I do? And I love to be a Black woman, f**k you mean?” Pinkydoll insisted. She also said that some of the negative comments are coming from her haters.

Furthermore, the TikToker added that her streams are paying her bills and then some, so she is going to keep doing live videos.

While others are hopping on the bandwagon, Pinkydoll feels there is room for everyone to shine. “It’s actually great. I love it, to see people, like, get the money, get the bag. Do what you got to do. I’m happy for you… I’m gon’ stay here forever,” she told the outlet.

Despite the claims of Pinkydoll baiting others with a lighter tone on camera, the content creator is here to stay, and she enjoys sharing the spotlight. Peep her presenting at the Streamy Awards below.