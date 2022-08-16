By Jon Powell
  /  08.16.2022

Doe Boy is not letting up. Last month, he liberated the EP CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, complete with nine tracks and a single feature from G Herbo on the standout “SET IT OFF.” Produced by FOREVEROLLING, Chi Chi, TooDope, and David Morse, “SET IT OFF” brings Cleveland and Chicago together for one of the hardest hip hop collaborations this year:

His family want his coffin closed, old n**ga sneak dissing, how the f**k you dissing and wearing my clothes, muah, come here baby, share my h**s but I won’t share my pole, Ricky Owens on, you better not step on my toes, said he outside, but he ain’t been seen lately, she said she for me, nah, you for the team, baby, feel like I’m getting washed up, ain’t made a n**ga bleed lately, his lil’ brother wanna play hardball, get dead like G-Baby, I’m with the s**ts, play, you gon’ learn…

The accompanying clip for “SET IT OFF” comes courtesy of Shot By Wolf. Viewers can catch Doe Boy and G Herbo taking a break from what appears to be a studio session to perform their rhymes for the camera. The duo are also spotted outside showing off jewelry and taking shots of liquor.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN follows January’s OH REALLY, a 19-track album with assists from 42 Dugg, Rowdy Rebel, Nardo Wick, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Prior to that, he connected with Southside for the critically acclaimed joint effort Demons R Us in 2020. Press play on Doe Boy and G Herbo’s “SET IT OFF” video below. Given the prolific output of visuals from CATCH ME IF YOU CAN thus far, one can expect a few more to make landfall before cooler weather arrives.

