Just before August arrived, Doe Boy unveiled his latest project CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, a nine-track offering with a single feature from G Herbo. Yesterday (Aug. 2), the Cleveland star dropped off another visual from the EP for “PEP IN MY STEP,” a 30 Roc-produced effort that’s full of the street-oriented rhymes that Doe Boy is well-known for:

“Opps always dissin’ me, but nan’ one never shot at me, I done dropped my lo’ so many times, they still ain’t got at me, I just walked in Saks, I got the sack, I told ’em Prada me, ask Future, bitch, Doe B, he known for armed robberies, most these niggas claimin’ slatt business, they ain’t slime to me, tryna fuck, but she ain’t toppin’ me, I feel she tryin’ me, I don’t leave without the fire on mе, I’m where the drama bе, where the drama be, got that glizzy, bitch, I’m tryna see…”

The accompanying clip for “PEP IN MY STEP” comes courtesy of CTTN and shows a masked Doe Boy delivering his raps with a gun hanging from the ceiling. He can also be spotted catching vibes outside with his crew.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN comes mere months after the full-length effort OH REALLY, which contained 19 songs and assists from Lil Uzi Vert, Vory, Babyface Ray, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, 42 Dugg, and more. In a past interview with REVOLT, Doe Boy explained how OH REALLY marked his evolution as an artist:

“The way the music sound is because I’m tapping into every type of sound a nigga thinks I’m not going to do. … That’s shit I normally don’t be opening up about, but people need to see that side of me. People need to realize I’m a real person. … This is my real story.”

Press play on “PEP IN MY STEP” below.