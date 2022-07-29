If you not hip to Doe Boy by now, shame on you. He’s only been dropping consistent heat in recent times and he always outdoes himself with every release. From the bars to the production to overall content matter, the Freeband Gang rapper will deliver every time. During a time where rap music is coming from all sorts of directions at all times, we never truly have enough time to digest everything in a timely manner — but Doe Beezy is for sure one of the few to stand out regardless of the circumstances. Today (July 29) the Cleveland rapper brings forth his latest EP Catch Me If You Can and it couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

I ain’t gone lie .. I love tf outta Beyoncé but she shoulda moved her date when she saw me dropping 🤣🙆🏽‍♂️ — DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ (@DoeBoyOfficial) July 28, 2022

One thing about Doe Boy, it doesn’t matter if you are Beyonce or Michael Jackson — he is going to drop whenever he feels like it. While most artists would be scared/worried about dropping new music on the same day as A-level superstars, it doesn’t phase the “OH REALLY” artist. One thing about good music, the fans will always gravitate towards it no matter who else is dropping. If anything, this type of move will make people want to check out Doe Boy’s EP due to his boldness and confidence.

Doe Beezy recently visited the Joe Budden podcast and spoke on hip hop and its connection with street violence: “It’s real shit going on,” he said. “You gotta think, niggas’ friends is getting killed — this shit going on. The music just adding to it. That shit gonna happen anyway, that’s another thing muthafuckas gotta understand. Even with us making gangsta music, you can’t blame us because no matter what, that shit gonna go on.”

Laced with 10 records, Doe Boy only called on Chicago’s own G Herbo for his only feature. Check out the EP now!