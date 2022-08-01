Last week, Doe Boy liberated the EP CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, which contains nine songs and a single assist from G Herbo. Over the weekend (July 29), the Cleveland talent dropped off a new visual from said project for “OFF THE PORCH,” a Danny Wolf-produced standout that’s full of in-your-face lyrics about his past life and how it correlates with the streets:

“Mama said, ‘No,’ so you know I did the opposite, sorry ma, just bought this blick, I’m tryna see which opp I hit, only got 400 dollars, tryna see which Glock I get, that 400 dollars gon’ turn to thousands, ma I’m out here robbin’ shit, like 13 years old gettin’ drunk, I’m on some wildin’ shit, 15, tried to rob me, got my niggas shottin’ shit, had a hundred dollars, but I ain’t want it, empty my pockets bitch, I came in thick, I started runnin’ I seen him cock the bitch, clapped broski, chased me ’round the whip but he missed…”

Directed by Reel Goats, the accompanying clip begins with Doe Boy making some money by conning sneaker buyers with low-budget kicks. After one customer in particular decided to retaliate with violence, Doe Boy goes and gets some reinforcements of his own. In addition to a humorous exchange with an older woman, viewers can also spot super-producer Southside making a cameo appearance.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN follows the January release OH REALLY, a 19-track body of work with a wealth of contributions from 42 Dugg, Rowdy Rebel, Nardo Wick, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Prior to that, he connected with Southside for the critically acclaimed joint effort Demons R Us in 2020. Press play on Doe Boy’s “OFF THE PORCH” below.