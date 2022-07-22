Today (July 21), Southside connects with Lil Durk for “Save Me,” which contains all of the hard-hitting, street-oriented vibes that have made 808 Mafia one of the hardest producer collectives in hip hop. The track follows April’s “Hold That Heat,” a collaboration alongside Future and Travis Scott that saw all parties boasting about their rockstar lifestyles:

“And they know I’m lethal, I done been a lot illegal, crib packed down in Rio, ten chains, I’ma free up, niggas want beef, I’m that G, yeah, my diet on keto, five guys with me on G up, shootin’ six like Ceelo, I’m wanted, one of the top of the barrel, number one, get all the zeros, sippin’ on water not Styro’, niggas keep tryin’, they keep playin’ around, before he end up on a mural, block gettin’ spent like a euro, I’m Batman, I hang with no hero…”

If you’re a stranger to Southside, the likelihood is that you’re not a stranger to his hits. In regards to work under his own name, the Atlanta beatsmith has released songs like “Order” with TM88 and Gunna, “Hmmm” with Lil Yachty and Valee, “Been Thru This Before” with Giggs and Saint Jhn, and “Blue Jean Bandit” with TM88, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Future. Outside of his own work, Southside is also behind classics (past and present) like EST Gee’s “Riata Dada,” Polo G’s “Young N Dumb,” Roddy Ricch’s “thailand,” Gunna’s “poochie gown,” Doe Boy’s “BIG OH REALLY,” Babyface Ray’s “6 Mile Show,” G Herbo’s “Locked In,” and Lil Durk’s “AHHH HA.”

In a past interview with Complex, Southside opened up about what he feels are his biggest career accomplishments:

“Really just seeing my little brothers and sisters singing stuff I made—like the beats I made—or singing the songs. My mom, she would text me like, ‘Yeah, you made this beat to this.’ That makes me feel like I really did something. That feel better than any amount of money.”

Press play on “Save Me” below.