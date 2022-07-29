Today (July 29), rising star Trench Baby brings forth his latest single “Invite Only,” a hard-hitting collaboration alongside fellow Chicago talents G Herbo and real life brother Polo G. Much like his kin, Trench Baby delivers vivid, street-oriented bars that make you feel as if you’re standing right beside him:

“Dracos, MAC’s, and Nick’s, might have him blitz, I’ma wake up the neighbors, beam on the gun, ain’t no runnin’, you duckin’, I’m dumpin’, this Glock got a laser, I might just walk on this bitch with my gun out, .45 compound, plan on bustin’, and we got drums like a band, if you play, then we sprayin’, we scorin’ like Andre Drummond, he tried to reach for my lil chain and died, cap’ hit the back, I’ma come through the side…”

“Invite Only” follows previous drops from Trench Baby like “No Hook” with Lil Chrome and “Richest Gangbanger.” Hopefully, his string of singles will soon lead to a full-length body of work for his exponentially growing fanbase to enjoy.

Meanwhile, it’s been about a year since Polo G liberated his third studio LP Hall of Fame, which contained 20 songs and a wealth of features from The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. The album fared extremely well from a commercial standpoint, landing Polo G his first number one on the Billboard 200 with 143,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Months after its initial arrival, the Platinum-certified effort received a deluxe upgrade — dubbed Hall of Fame 2.0 — 14 additional tracks and assists from NLE Choppa, YungLiv, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Tjay. 2021 was also the same year that liberated his fourth album and top five success 25. Press play on “Invite Only” below.