Back in May, Sean Paul liberated his eighth studio LP Scorcha, which contains 16 songs and additional contributions from Ty Dolla $ign, Pia Mia, Sia, Jada Kingdom, Tove Lo, Stylo G, and more. One particular standout from Scorcha is the Alexander Castillo and Kool Kojak-produced “Light My Fire,” an infectious cut that features assistance from Gwen Stefani and Shenseea. Simply put, the track is certain to get a few wines going on your nearest dance floor:

“A mi seh, ‘Baby, mi seh, don’t you worry, don’t worry your brain,’ don’t you fret, just listen, I’m sayin’, serious, mi serious, suh look inna mi face, I’m tryna take you back to my place, slow whine, baby, just stick to my pace, rock steady, girl, to di riddim and bass, come, baby girl, wi nuh have no time fi waste, don’t wan’ run yuh down, don’t wan’ chase, baby, won’t you light my fire? Can you take me higher?”

Yesterday (July 13), Sean Paul unveiled his new visual for “Light My Fire,” which shows all parties engaging in a Jamaican celebration. While Sean catches vibes with a woman in a bathroom, Gwen delivered the chorus from behind a fish tank while Shenseea hits the dance floor.

“Light My Fire” marks Sean Paul and Shenseea‘s third official collaboration since 2019’s “Rolling” and last March’s “Lying If I Call It Love,” which appeared on Shenseea‘s debut album ALPHA. During an interview for Anthony Miller’s “The Entertainment Report,” Sean Paul opened up about his feelings on Shenseea’s oft-racy subject matter:

“I applaud what Shen is doing, I don’t think she is changing the sound. She has hardcore Dancehall hits. She has hardcore Dancehall songs as well. I just don’t like di way shi seh weh shi seh! An me an har wi talk bout dat!”

Press play on “Light My Fire” below.